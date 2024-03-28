March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Israeli holiday celebrations subdued by loss of loved ones and war in Gaza
Scientists harness power of artificial intelligence to battle wildfires
How a second Trump presidency could impact the LGBTQ+ community
Why Truth Social's stock price soared despite company reporting $49M loss last year
How real estate commission changes could make buying and selling a home cheaper
Tennesseans from across the political spectrum unite to address gun violence
Baltimore crews recover bodies of 2 killed in bridge collapse
News Wrap: Hunter Biden asks federal judge to dismiss tax evasion charges
War reporter Rod Nordland on his memoir 'Waiting for the Monsoon' and facing death
