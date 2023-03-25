March 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Comedian Margaret Cho reflects on her career and the role of standup in activism
Deadly shooting at private school in Nashville prompts grief, calls for action
How Trump’s 2024 presidential bid is dominated by extremist rhetoric
Israel’s proposed judicial overhaul delayed amid unprecedented upheaval
New poll highlights sharp divide between Trump’s base and other voters
A look at the unexpected Final Four lineup in the NCAA men’s tournament
The state of Israel’s democracy under Netanyahu’s far-right coalition
News Wrap: Drone footage shows Mississippi tornado’s trail of destruction
March 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 26, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode