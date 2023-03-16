March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Syrians mark 12 years of civil war with no end in sight
Global markets tumble as Credit Suisse acknowledges signs of instability
U.S. support for Ukraine an increasingly divisive issue among Republicans
A Brief But Spectacular take on making the most of the multi-generational moment
News Wrap: EPA issues rule to curb downwind pollution by power plants
A look at competitive House seats as 2024 campaign takes shape
Federal judge in Texas hears case that could overturn FDA approval of abortion pills
Fight over LGBTQ rights threatens access to HIV care in Tennessee
Russian jet forces down U.S. drone conducting surveillance over Black Sea
