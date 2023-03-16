© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 75 | 57m 46s

March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/15/23 | Expires: 04/15/23
March 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E74 | 56:44
Syrians mark 12 years of civil war with no end in sight
Watch 10:15
PBS NewsHour
Syrians mark 12 years of civil war with no end in sight
Syrians mark 12 years of civil war with no end in sight
Clip: S2023 E74 | 10:15
Global markets tumble on Credit Suisse signs of instability
Watch 6:26
PBS NewsHour
Global markets tumble on Credit Suisse signs of instability
Global markets tumble as Credit Suisse acknowledges signs of instability
Clip: S2023 E74 | 6:26
Republicans divided over U.S. support for Ukraine
Watch 9:16
PBS NewsHour
Republicans divided over U.S. support for Ukraine
U.S. support for Ukraine an increasingly divisive issue among Republicans
Clip: S2023 E74 | 9:16
Brief But Spectacular take on the multi-generational moment
Watch 3:17
PBS NewsHour
Brief But Spectacular take on the multi-generational moment
A Brief But Spectacular take on making the most of the multi-generational moment
Clip: S2023 E74 | 3:17
News Wrap: EPA issues rule to curb power plant pollution
Watch 4:09
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: EPA issues rule to curb power plant pollution
News Wrap: EPA issues rule to curb downwind pollution by power plants
Clip: S2023 E74 | 4:09
A look at competitive House seats in 2024 campaign
Watch 5:00
PBS NewsHour
A look at competitive House seats in 2024 campaign
A look at competitive House seats as 2024 campaign takes shape
Clip: S2023 E74 | 5:00
Judge hears case that could overturn abortion pill approval
Watch 5:28
PBS NewsHour
Judge hears case that could overturn abortion pill approval
Federal judge in Texas hears case that could overturn FDA approval of abortion pills
Clip: S2023 E74 | 5:28
Fight over LGBTQ rights threatens access to HIV care
Watch 8:18
PBS NewsHour
Fight over LGBTQ rights threatens access to HIV care
Fight over LGBTQ rights threatens access to HIV care in Tennessee
Clip: S2023 E74 | 8:18
Russian jet forces down U.S. drone over Black Sea
Watch 2:56
PBS NewsHour
Russian jet forces down U.S. drone over Black Sea
Russian jet forces down U.S. drone conducting surveillance over Black Sea
Clip: S2023 E73 | 2:56
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E74 | 56:44
March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E73 | 57:46
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 55:56
PBS NewsHour
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E72 | 55:56
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E71 | 24:08
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E70 | 24:09
March 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:42
PBS NewsHour
March 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E69 | 56:42
March 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:43
PBS NewsHour
March 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E68 | 56:43
March 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:39
PBS NewsHour
March 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E67 | 56:39
March 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:42
PBS NewsHour
March 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E66 | 56:42
March 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:42
PBS NewsHour
March 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E65 | 56:42