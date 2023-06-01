© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

June 1, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 152 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, the bill to raise the debt limit heads to the Senate after passing the House with bipartisan support. Federal prosecutors obtain audio of former President Trump discussing one of the classified documents he kept after leaving office. Plus, tensions run high in Pakistan as former Prime Minister Imran Khan awaits another possible arrest and his supporters rally to his side.

Aired: 05/31/23 | Expires: 07/01/23
Watch 6:45
PBS NewsHour
Report: Prosecutors have audio of Trump discussing documents
Clip: S2023 E152 | 6:45
Watch 11:08
PBS NewsHour
GOP presidential candidates hit key states as race heats up
Clip: S2023 E152 | 11:08
Watch 7:10
PBS NewsHour
Bill to raise debt ceiling awaits final passage in Senate
Clip: S2023 E152 | 7:10
Watch 6:57
PBS NewsHour
Long trains cause problems for communities near crossings
Clip: S2023 E152 | 6:57
Watch 4:20
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Senate votes to block student debt forgiveness
Clip: S2023 E152 | 4:20
Watch 8:13
PBS NewsHour
Imran Khan discusses government crackdown on his party
Clip: S2023 E152 | 8:13
Watch 6:22
PBS NewsHour
Cassette tapes make comeback in era of music streaming
Clip: S2023 E152 | 6:22
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E151 | 57:46
Watch 7:49
PBS NewsHour
Purdue Pharma family protected from lawsuits in settlement
Clip: S2023 E151 | 7:49
Watch 9:17
PBS NewsHour
The hidden toll of police violence on some AAPI communities
Clip: S2023 E151 | 9:17
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E151 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E150 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E149 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 28, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E148 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 27, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E147 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E146 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E145 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E144 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E143 | 57:46
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E142 | 56:44