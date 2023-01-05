© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 5 | 57m 46s

January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/04/23 | Expires: 02/04/23
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
South Korea concerned as North increases missile tests
Watch 6:21
PBS NewsHour
South Korea concerned as North increases missile tests
South Korea concerned about U.S. protection as North increases missile tests
Clip: S2023 E4 | 6:21
FDA clears way for wider access to abortion pills
Watch 8:22
PBS NewsHour
FDA clears way for wider access to abortion pills
FDA clears way for wider access to abortion pills
Clip: S2023 E4 | 8:22
Parts of U.S. face intense winter weather, strong storms
Watch 3:54
PBS NewsHour
Parts of U.S. face intense winter weather, strong storms
Parts of U.S. face intense winter weather, including so-called 'atmospheric rivers'
Clip: S2023 E4 | 3:54
Former police chief warns of vulnerabilities at U.S. Capitol
Watch 7:47
PBS NewsHour
Former police chief warns of vulnerabilities at U.S. Capitol
Former Capitol Police chief warns of vulnerabilities that remain 2 years after Jan. 6
Clip: S2023 E4 | 7:47
News Wrap: Damar Hamlin in ICU showing signs of improvement
Watch 4:40
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Damar Hamlin in ICU showing signs of improvement
News Wrap: Damar Hamlin remains in ICU showing 'signs of improvement,' NFL's Bills say
Clip: S2023 E4 | 4:40
Speaker vote deadlocked again after second day of infighting
Watch 12:48
PBS NewsHour
Speaker vote deadlocked again after second day of infighting
Speaker vote deadlocked again after second day of infighting among House Republicans
Clip: S2023 E4 | 12:48
Biden celebrates infrastructure projects with McConnell
Watch 7:18
PBS NewsHour
Biden celebrates infrastructure projects with McConnell
Biden celebrates infrastructure projects with Mitch McConnell in Kentucky
Clip: S2023 E4 | 7:18
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E4 | 57:46
Kevin McCarthy fails to win enough votes to become Speaker
Watch 8:59
PBS NewsHour
Kevin McCarthy fails to win enough votes to become Speaker
House adjourns until Wednesday after McCarthy fails to win enough votes to become Speaker
Clip: S2023 E3 | 8:59
Examining football's risks after cardiac arrest on field
Watch 9:34
PBS NewsHour
Examining football's risks after cardiac arrest on field
Examining football's health risks after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field
Clip: S2023 E3 | 9:34
