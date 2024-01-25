January 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
New Hampshire Primary - PBS News Special Report
January 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
What is genocide's legal definition and role in public and political rhetoric?
Nikki Haley sets sights on South Carolina in uphill climb against Trump
Experts weigh in on threat posed by Iran and line U.S. is walking to avoid regional war
Video shows apparently unarmed Palestinian with hands up shot dead in Gaza
News Wrap: Russia claims Ukraine shot down plane transporting POWs
Democratic and Republican strategists break down likely Biden-Trump rematch
New book 'Madness' documents the racism of a Jim Crow-era mental health facility
Alcohol-related deaths surge in Colorado with a higher mortality rate than opioids
