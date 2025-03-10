March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
U.S. faces deadline to pay billions for aid work already done
Ontario premier explains why he's slapping 25% surcharge on electricity to U.S.
Save the Children official says Trump's 'disorderly' aid cuts are devastating its work
News Wrap: Supreme Court taking up challenge to Colorado's ban on conversion therapies
GOP leadership tries to rally House votes for bill to avoid government shutdown
Trump administration targets foreign student who protested against Israel's war in Gaza
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the political fallout of recession concerns
Robert Trujillo's Brief But Spectacular take on manifesting a dream
The COVID pandemic’s lingering physical and mental toll, five years later
Former ambassador discusses upcoming U.S.-Ukraine talks to end the war with Russia
