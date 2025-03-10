© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 69 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, as recession fears and trade wars rattle the markets, we speak with Ontario's premier who's hitting back with tariffs on electricity to America. The government faces a deadline to pay billions in outstanding bills for aid work as it slashes 80 percent of USAID programs. Plus, Republican leadership tries to rally votes for a bill that would avoid a government shutdown.

Aired: 03/09/25 | Expires: 04/09/25
Watch 4:24
PBS NewsHour
U.S. faces deadline to pay billions for aid already done
U.S. faces deadline to pay billions for aid work already done
Clip: S2025 E69 | 4:24
Watch 7:12
PBS NewsHour
Ontario premier explains surcharge on electricity to U.S.
Ontario premier explains why he's slapping 25% surcharge on electricity to U.S.
Clip: S2025 E69 | 7:12
Watch 5:34
PBS NewsHour
Save the Children official says Trump's cuts are devastating
Save the Children official says Trump's 'disorderly' aid cuts are devastating its work
Clip: S2025 E69 | 5:34
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Supreme Court taking up conversion therapy case
News Wrap: Supreme Court taking up challenge to Colorado's ban on conversion therapies
Clip: S2025 E69 | 5:46
Watch 3:59
PBS NewsHour
GOP tries to rally votes to avoid government shutdown
GOP leadership tries to rally House votes for bill to avoid government shutdown
Clip: S2025 E69 | 3:59
Watch 6:27
PBS NewsHour
Trump administration targets student who organized protests
Trump administration targets foreign student who protested against Israel's war in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E69 | 6:27
Watch 7:50
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on fallout of recession concerns
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the political fallout of recession concerns
Clip: S2025 E69 | 7:50
Watch 3:15
PBS NewsHour
Robert Trujillo's Brief But Spectacular take on manifesting
Robert Trujillo's Brief But Spectacular take on manifesting a dream
Clip: S2025 E69 | 3:15
Watch 8:30
PBS NewsHour
The COVID pandemic’s lingering toll, five years later
The COVID pandemic’s lingering physical and mental toll, five years later
Clip: S2025 E68 | 8:30
Watch 5:33
PBS NewsHour
Former ambassador on upcoming U.S.-Ukraine talks to end war
Former ambassador discusses upcoming U.S.-Ukraine talks to end the war with Russia
Clip: S2025 E68 | 5:33
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E68 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E67 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E66 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E65 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E64 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E63 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E62 | 57:46
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E61 | 24:08
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E60 | 24:08
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E59 | 57:46