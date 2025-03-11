© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 70 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, Ukraine signals it's open to a 30-day ceasefire after meeting with U.S. diplomats pushing to end the war Russia started. President Trump and his vice president pressure lawmakers on a resolution to avert a government shutdown. Plus, months after Hurricane Helene, many in western North Carolina grow increasingly frustrated with a lack of help from the federal government.

Aired: 03/10/25 | Expires: 04/10/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:17
PBS NewsHour
Months after Helene, many frustrated as they wait for aid
Months after Hurricane Helene, many grow frustrated as they still wait for federal aid
Clip: S2025 E70 | 8:17
Watch 6:06
PBS NewsHour
Teamsters president offers views on Trump's economic agenda
Teamsters president on Trump's economic agenda: 'They made a lot of promises'
Clip: S2025 E70 | 6:06
Watch 4:52
PBS NewsHour
Ukraine open to ceasefire after meeting with U.S. diplomats
After restarting aid to Ukraine, U.S. will present ceasefire proposal to Russia
Clip: S2025 E70 | 4:52
Watch 6:05
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: White House says 25% tariff will go into effect
News Wrap: White House says 25% tariff on steel and aluminum will go into effect
Clip: S2025 E70 | 6:05
Watch 5:54
PBS NewsHour
5 years after global pandemic, a look at COVID-19's impact
5 years after it was declared a global pandemic, a look at COVID-19's impact
Clip: S2025 E70 | 5:54
Watch 6:17
PBS NewsHour
The historic buildings destroyed by California's wildfires
The historic buildings destroyed by Southern California's devastating wildfires
Clip: S2025 E70 | 6:17
Watch 3:43
PBS NewsHour
Education Department to cut nearly 1,300 employees
Education Department to cut nearly 1,300 employees as Trump vows to eliminate agency
Clip: S2025 E70 | 3:43
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E69 | 57:46
Watch 4:24
PBS NewsHour
U.S. faces deadline to pay billions for aid already done
U.S. faces deadline to pay billions for aid work already done
Clip: S2025 E69 | 4:24
Watch 7:12
PBS NewsHour
Ontario premier explains surcharge on electricity to U.S.
Ontario premier explains why he's slapping 25% surcharge on electricity to U.S.
Clip: S2025 E69 | 7:12
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E69 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E68 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E67 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E66 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E65 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E64 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E63 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E62 | 57:46
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E61 | 24:08
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E60 | 24:08