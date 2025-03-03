© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 62 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, European allies forge ahead with their own plans to bring about peace in Ukraine after President Trump's public dispute with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, our newest poll reveals that most Americans think Trump is rushing change with little regard for consequences, and journalist and Nobel Peace Prize-winner Maria Ressa discusses the state of U.S. democracy.

Aired: 03/02/25 | Expires: 04/02/25
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E61 | 24:08
Watch 2:49
PBS NewsHour
European allies pledge more Ukraine aid at security summit
European allies pledge more support for Ukraine at ‘crossroads in history’
Clip: S2025 E61 | 2:49
Watch 1:50
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Rubio expedites $4B in military aid to Israel
News Wrap: Rubio expedites delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel
Clip: S2025 E61 | 1:50
Watch 5:55
PBS NewsHour
Former Saudi ambassador weighs in on Trump’s vision for Gaza
Former Saudi ambassador weighs in on Trump’s approach to Gaza and the Middle East
Clip: S2025 E61 | 5:55
Watch 6:00
PBS NewsHour
How U.S. foreign aid cuts affect children suffering in Haiti
What cuts in U.S. foreign aid may mean for children suffering in Haiti
Clip: S2025 E61 | 6:00
Watch 4:22
PBS NewsHour
How AI was used in some of this year’s Oscar favorites
How AI was used in the making of some of this year’s Oscar favorites
Clip: S2025 E61 | 4:22
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E60 | 24:08
Watch 5:18
PBS NewsHour
Canada’s last-minute efforts to avert Trump’s steep tariffs
A look inside Canada’s last-minute efforts to avert Trump’s steep tariffs
Clip: S2025 E60 | 5:18
Watch 6:50
PBS NewsHour
Study: Dementia risk after 55 higher than previously thought
Dementia risk in the U.S. after age 55 higher than previously thought, study finds
Clip: S2025 E60 | 6:50
Watch 2:46
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: First phase of Gaza ceasefire ends as talks stall
News Wrap: First phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire ends as talks for phase two stall
Clip: S2025 E60 | 2:46
