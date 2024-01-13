© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

January 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 13 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as Taiwan picks a new president, we look at what the ruling party’s win means for the region and U.S.-China relations. The, how the once rarely used process of impeachment has become a partisan political weapon. Plus, two new studies find we’re drinking and eating more microplastics than we may have previously thought.

Aired: 01/12/24 | Expires: 02/12/24
Watch 6:48
PBS NewsHour
What Taiwan's presidential pick means for the region and U.S.-China relations
What Taiwan’s presidential pick means for the region and U.S.-China relations
Clip: S2024 E13 | 6:48
Watch 6:24
PBS NewsHour
Why you may be eating and drinking more microplastics than you thought
Why you may be eating and drinking more microplastics than you thought
Clip: S2024 E13 | 6:24
Watch 7:01
PBS NewsHour
Expert analyzes the rise of impeachment as a weapon of partisan politics
Expert analyzes the rise of impeachment as a weapon of partisan politics
Clip: S2024 E13 | 7:01
Watch 2:41
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Extreme winter weather wallops the U.S.
News Wrap: Extreme winter weather causes disruptions across the continental U.S.
Clip: S2024 E13 | 2:41
Watch 8:54
PBS NewsHour
Iowa caucus 'kingmaker' on the GOP race and critical white evangelical vote
Iowa caucus 'kingmaker' on the GOP race and critical white evangelical vote
Clip: S2024 E12 | 8:54
Watch 6:23
PBS NewsHour
What's at stake for China and U.S. in Taiwan's elections
What's at stake for China and U.S. in Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections
Clip: S2024 E12 | 6:23
Watch 6:55
PBS NewsHour
Why experts are concerned about the JN.1 variant responsible for latest COVID wave
Why experts are concerned about the JN.1 variant responsible for latest COVID wave
Clip: S2024 E12 | 6:55
Watch 10:08
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Iowa expectations and Biden campaign concerns
Brooks and Capehart on Iowa expectations and Biden campaign concerns
Clip: S2024 E12 | 10:08
Watch 5:49
PBS NewsHour
United Nations relief agency describes the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza
United Nations relief agency describes the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E12 | 5:49
Watch 5:23
PBS NewsHour
How the U.S.-led strikes on Houthis in Yemen could alter the conflict in the Middle East
How the U.S.-led strikes on Houthis in Yemen could alter the conflict in the Middle East
Clip: S2024 E12 | 5:23
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E12 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E11 | 56:45
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
January 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E10 | 56:44
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E9 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E8 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E5 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E4 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E3 | 57:46