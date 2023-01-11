© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 11 | 56m 44s

January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/10/23 | Expires: 02/10/23
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Brazil attack raises concerns about spread of U.S. extremism
Watch 6:41
PBS NewsHour
Brazil attack raises concerns about spread of U.S. extremism
Attack on Brazil's government raises concerns about how U.S. extremism has spread abroad
Clip: S2023 E11 | 6:41
The political wrangling over state house speakerships
Watch 8:25
PBS NewsHour
The political wrangling over state house speakerships
A look at the political wrangling over house speakerships in state legislatures
Clip: S2023 E11 | 8:25
Russian mercenaries claim territory in eastern Ukraine
Watch 8:48
PBS NewsHour
Russian mercenaries claim territory in eastern Ukraine
Russian mercenaries claim territory in brutal, violent fight in eastern Ukraine
Clip: S2023 E11 | 8:48
What may have caused computer outage that grounded flights
Watch 6:14
PBS NewsHour
What may have caused computer outage that grounded flights
What may have caused the FAA computer outage that grounded flights for hours
Clip: S2023 E11 | 6:14
Advances in artificial intelligence raise ethics concerns
Watch 8:00
PBS NewsHour
Advances in artificial intelligence raise ethics concerns
Advances in artificial intelligence raise new ethics concerns
Clip: S2023 E10 | 8:00
Mark Frerichs on his freedom after release from Afghanistan
Watch 8:32
PBS NewsHour
Mark Frerichs on his freedom after release from Afghanistan
Mark Frerichs on what his freedom means after being held hostage in Afghanistan for years
Clip: S2023 E10 | 8:32
Republicans take aim at IRS and what they consider overreach
Watch 5:04
PBS NewsHour
Republicans take aim at IRS and what they consider overreach
House Republicans take aim at IRS and what they consider government overreach
Clip: S2023 E10 | 5:04
White House offers new student loan payment plans
Watch 5:13
PBS NewsHour
White House offers new student loan payment plans
White House offers new student loan payment plans as debt cancellation held up in court
Clip: S2023 E10 | 5:13
What we know about documents found at Biden's former office
Watch 5:43
PBS NewsHour
What we know about documents found at Biden's former office
What we know about potentially classified documents found at Biden's former office
Clip: S2023 E10 | 5:43
News Wrap: At least 17 dead as storms batter California
Watch 6:10
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: At least 17 dead as storms batter California
News Wrap: At least 17 dead as Pacific storms batter California
Clip: S2023 E10 | 6:10
