PBS NewsHour

February 26, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 57

February 26, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 02/25/23
Extras
News Wrap: Israeli, Palestinian officials meet in Jordan
Watch 4:06
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli, Palestinian officials meet in Jordan
News Wrap: Israeli, Palestinian officials try to de-escalate violence
Clip: S2023 E57 | 4:06
Ukraine begins costly reconstruction efforts as war rages on
Watch 5:31
PBS NewsHour
Ukraine begins costly reconstruction efforts as war rages on
As war rages on, Ukraine begins costly reconstruction while fighting corruption
Clip: S2023 E57 | 5:31
State gun law creates confusion for police in Missouri
Watch 4:02
PBS NewsHour
State gun law creates confusion for police in Missouri
Missouri law barring police from enforcing federal gun laws creates confusion
Clip: S2023 E57 | 4:02
Why women and lower-income adults have more trouble sleeping
Watch 7:08
PBS NewsHour
Why women and lower-income adults have more trouble sleeping
Why women, older and lower-income adults have more trouble sleeping
Clip: S2023 E57 | 7:08
February 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
February 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E56 | 24:09
Concerns rise over treatment of human workers behind AI tech
Watch 5:55
PBS NewsHour
Concerns rise over treatment of human workers behind AI tech
Concerns rise over treatment of human workers behind AI technology
Clip: S2023 E56 | 5:55
News Wrap: Nigeria counts ballots in presidential election
Watch 5:01
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Nigeria counts ballots in presidential election
News Wrap: Nigeria counts ballots after challenging Election Day
Clip: S2023 E56 | 5:01
What’s behind shortages of baby formula and kids’ medicine
Watch 5:05
PBS NewsHour
What's behind shortages of baby formula and kids' medicine
What’s causing current shortages of baby formula and medicine for kids?
Clip: S2023 E56 | 5:05
A pioneering pilot’s attempt to break NASA’s racial barrier
Watch 4:44
PBS NewsHour
A pioneering pilot's attempt to break NASA's racial barrier
How a pioneering pilot made the first attempt to break NASA’s racial barrier
Clip: S2023 E56 | 4:44
Zelenskyy delivers call for Ukrainians to stay resilient
Watch 14:54
PBS NewsHour
Zelenskyy delivers call for Ukrainians to stay resilient
Zelenskyy delivers call for Ukrainians to stay resilient a year into Russia's invasion
Clip: S2023 E55 | 14:54
February 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
February 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E56 | 24:09
February 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E55 | 57:46
February 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E54 | 56:45
February 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E53 | 56:45
February 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E52 | 56:45
February 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E51 | 56:45
February 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E50 | 26:45
February 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 18, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E49 | 26:45
February 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E48 | 56:45
February 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E47 | 56:45