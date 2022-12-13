© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

December 13, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2022 Episode 350 | 56m 45s

December 13, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 12/12/22 | Expires: 01/12/23
December 13, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Documentary follows first person ever diagnosed with autism
Watch 8:22
PBS NewsHour
Documentary follows first person ever diagnosed with autism
New documentary 'In A Different Key' follows first person ever diagnosed with autism
Clip: S2022 E350 | 8:22
News Wrap: Labor Department report shows inflation slowing
Watch 4:47
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Labor Department report shows inflation slowing
News Wrap: Labor Department report shows inflation is slowing
Clip: S2022 E350 | 4:47
Program helps inmates work toward law degree behind bars
Watch 8:09
PBS NewsHour
Program helps inmates work toward law degree behind bars
Initiative allows inmates to work toward law degree while behind bars
Clip: S2022 E350 | 8:09
Surge of asylum seekers cross southern border near El Paso
Watch 7:50
PBS NewsHour
Surge of asylum seekers cross southern border near El Paso
U.S. immigration officials face surge of asylum seekers near El Paso
Clip: S2022 E350 | 7:50
Brittney Griner's agent on the basketball star's recovery
Watch 7:04
PBS NewsHour
Brittney Griner's agent on the basketball star's recovery
Brittney Griner's agent on the basketball star's recovery after release from Russia
Clip: S2022 E350 | 7:04
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried indicted on fraud charges
Watch 8:38
PBS NewsHour
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried indicted on fraud charges
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried indicted on battery of fraud charges
Clip: S2022 E350 | 8:38
Nuclear fusion breakthrough could create limitless energy
Watch 6:45
PBS NewsHour
Nuclear fusion breakthrough could create limitless energy
Breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology could dramatically alter clean energy landscape
Clip: S2022 E350 | 6:45
Jail helps inmates with addiction break the recidivism cycle
Watch 9:13
PBS NewsHour
Jail helps inmates with addiction break the recidivism cycle
Jail treats inmates with substance abuse issues to break the cycle of recidivism
Clip: S2022 E349 | 9:13
Negotiator recounts Griner's first moments after release
Watch 7:11
PBS NewsHour
Negotiator recounts Griner's first moments after release
Hostage negotiator recounts Brittney Griner's first moments after release from Russia
Clip: S2022 E349 | 7:11
News Wrap: Lockerbie bombing suspect appears in U.S. court
Watch 5:24
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Lockerbie bombing suspect appears in U.S. court
News Wrap: Suspect in 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 appears in U.S. court
Clip: S2022 E349 | 5:24
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
December 12, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 12, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 12, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E349 | 57:46
December 11, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 11, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 11, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2022 E348 | 26:45
December 10, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 10, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 10, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2022 E347 | 26:45
December 9, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 9, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 9, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E346 | 57:46
December 8, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 8, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 8, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E345 | 57:46
December 7, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 7, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 7, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E344 | 57:46
December 6, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 6, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 6, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E343 | 57:46
December 5, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:11
PBS NewsHour
December 5, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 5, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E342 | 57:11
December 4, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
December 4, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 4, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2022 E341 | 24:09
December 3, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
December 3, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 3, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2022 E340 | 24:09