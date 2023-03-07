© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Dizziness / Vertiges
The Paris Murders

Dizziness / Vertiges

Season 5 Episode 10 | 1hr 00m 41s

Rocher discovers Adele above the lifeless body of Argos' lawyer. No one actually believes Adele is guilty, but the evidence is piling up against her. Who else would have wanted the lawyer dead, and why?

Aired: 04/12/23
Dizziness / Vertiges
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, première partie
The Paris Murders
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, première partie
A child is kidnapped from a funfair and Adele believes Argos can help find the culprit.
Episode: S5 E1 | 57:45
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, deuxième partie
The Paris Murders
The Prisoner, Part 1 / Le Prisonnier, deuxième partie
Argos' mind games begin to affect the investigation, but Adele knows how to handle him.
Episode: S5 E2 | 58:55
The Heirs, Part 1 / Les Héritiers, première partie
The Paris Murders
The Heirs, Part 1 / Les Héritiers, première partie
On their way to a conference, the group discovers a stabbed pregnant woman.
Episode: S5 E3 | 52:55
Burnout /Burn Out
The Paris Murders
Burnout /Burn Out
A doctor who had saved numerous children from a fire is found dead – burnt to a crisp.
Episode: S5 E9 | 54:33
Motherland / Mère patrie
The Paris Murders
Motherland / Mère patrie
A renowned engineer is found dead under a bridge. Suicide, or something more sinister?
Episode: S5 E5 | 55:55
Intimate Conviction, Part 2 / Intimate Conviction, deuxième
The Paris Murders
Intimate Conviction, Part 2 / Intimate Conviction, deuxième
A mother and child are dead. Why? And where did the child, missing for years, come from?
Episode: S5 E8 | 48:33
The Heirs, Part 2 / Les Héritiers, deuxième partie
The Paris Murders
The Heirs, Part 2 / Les Héritiers, deuxième partie
A hostage situation reveals the dark truth embedded in the heritage of the Chateaux.
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:32
Intimate Conviction, Part 1 / Intime Conviction - première
The Paris Murders
Intimate Conviction, Part 1 / Intime Conviction - première
An entire family is found dead, each missing a hand. A sign of faith or a psychopath?
Episode: S5 E7 | 49:34
Flesh and Bone / De chair et d'os
The Paris Murders
Flesh and Bone / De chair et d'os
A boxing coach is found dead in the ring. Courtene is convinced that Tomasi is pregnant.
Episode: S5 E6 | 48:56
The Chosen Ones, Part 2
The Paris Murders
The Chosen Ones, Part 2
A sanctuary for children is mysteriously turning them into killers.
Episode: S4 E10 | 56:08