Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

So Many Broken Hearts

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 52s

Powerful documentary about ordinary people caught up in the Northern Ireland conflict. The devastating impact of the hunger strikes as seen through the eyes of three women. Tit for tat killings, car bombs and assassinations are now part of everyday life.

Aired: 05/21/23 | Expires: 11/22/23
Extras
Watch 55:18
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
It Wasn’t Like a Movie Anymore
When tensions between Protestants and Catholics explode, the British Army is deployed.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:18
Watch 55:16
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
The Dirty War
People live with dangerous secrets as a battle for intelligence ramps up.
Episode: S1 E4 | 55:16
Watch 55:04
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Do Paramilitaries Lie Awake At Night?
As the violence escalates ordinary people in Northern Ireland live surrounded by fear.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:04
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Episode 3 Preview
The impact of the IRA hunger strikes seen through the eyes of three women.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Episode 4 Preview
People live with dangerous secrets as a battle for intelligence ramps up.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Episode 1 Preview
When tensions between Protestants and Catholics explode, the British Army is deployed.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Preview
Powerful series about ordinary people caught up in the Northern Ireland conflict.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Episode 2 Preview
As the violence escalates ordinary people in Northern Ireland live surrounded by fear.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 56:02
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Who Wants to Live Like That?
After decades of perpetual violence a breakthrough is reached, but at what cost?
Episode: S1 E5 | 56:02
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Episode 5 Preview
After decades of perpetual violence a breakthrough is reached, but at what cost?
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
