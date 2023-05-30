© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

It Wasn’t Like a Movie Anymore

Season 1 Episode 1 | 55m 18s

In 1968 tensions between Catholic and Protestant communities explode after decades of relative peace. Hopes of equality are lost as a civil rights movement is suppressed. The British Army is deployed and Northern Ireland descends into conflict.

Aired: 05/21/23 | Expires: 11/22/23
Extras
