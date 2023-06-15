© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

The Dirty War

Season 1 Episode 4 | 55m 16s

14 bloody days in March 1988 mark a new level of harrowing savagery. Tensions rise as the British police and army infiltrate all paramilitary organisations to gain intelligence. No one can be trusted as fear and suspicion run rife.

Aired: 05/21/23 | Expires: 11/22/23
Extras
Watch 56:02
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Who Wants to Live Like That?
After decades of perpetual violence a breakthrough is reached, but at what cost?
Episode: S1 E5 | 56:02
Watch 55:18
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
It Wasn’t Like a Movie Anymore
When tensions between Protestants and Catholics explode, the British Army is deployed.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:18
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Episode 1 Preview
When tensions between Protestants and Catholics explode, the British Army is deployed.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Preview
Powerful series about ordinary people caught up in the Northern Ireland conflict.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 54:52
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
So Many Broken Hearts
The impact of the IRA hunger strikes seen through the eyes of three women.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:52
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Episode 3 Preview
The impact of the IRA hunger strikes seen through the eyes of three women.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 55:04
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Do Paramilitaries Lie Awake At Night?
As the violence escalates ordinary people in Northern Ireland live surrounded by fear.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:04
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Episode 4 Preview
People live with dangerous secrets as a battle for intelligence ramps up.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Episode 2 Preview
As the violence escalates ordinary people in Northern Ireland live surrounded by fear.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Episode 5 Preview
After decades of perpetual violence a breakthrough is reached, but at what cost?
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 55:18
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
It Wasn’t Like a Movie Anymore
When tensions between Protestants and Catholics explode, the British Army is deployed.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:18
Watch 55:04
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Do Paramilitaries Lie Awake At Night?
As the violence escalates ordinary people in Northern Ireland live surrounded by fear.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:04
Watch 54:52
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
So Many Broken Hearts
The impact of the IRA hunger strikes seen through the eyes of three women.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:52
Watch 56:02
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
Who Wants to Live Like That?
After decades of perpetual violence a breakthrough is reached, but at what cost?
Episode: S1 E5 | 56:02