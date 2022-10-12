© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Olivia

Occupational Hazards

Season 1 Episode 6 | 47m 44s

A police commander swearing his innocence asks for Olivia’s help, but on the day of the trial, a horrific event occurs and Olivia confronts her harasser.

Aired: 11/23/22
Occupational Hazards
Extras
The Right to Kill
Watch 49:14
Olivia
The Right to Kill
Olivia becomes embroiled in a case of hit and run with diplomatic ties.
Episode: S1 E4 | 49:14
Dangerous Games
Watch 52:28
Olivia
Dangerous Games
Olivia finds herself caught in a disturbing love triangle.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:28
Memories, Memories
Watch 47:22
Olivia
Memories, Memories
Olivia investigates a twisted case of incestual rape in a powerful family.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:22
A Mother's Nightmare
Watch 53:52
Olivia
A Mother's Nightmare
Olivia investigates a paternity case and discovers a shocking secret.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:52
The Price of a Lifetime
Watch 49:28
Olivia
The Price of a Lifetime
Olivia delves into a case to discover the true perpetrator of the crime.
Episode: S1 E2 | 49:28
