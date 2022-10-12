The Price of a Lifetime

Extras
A police commander swearing his innocence asks for Olivia’s help.
Olivia becomes embroiled in a case of hit and run with diplomatic ties.
Olivia investigates a twisted case of incestual rape in a powerful family.
Olivia investigates a paternity case and discovers a shocking secret.
