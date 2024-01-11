© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

This Old House

E12 | Lexington Modern | Upcycled

Season 45 Episode 12 | 23m 42s

Progress continues on the mid-century modern house in Lexington. Exterior painting and interior flooring installation are underway. The elevator cab is built and is operable. The kitchen island gets a decorative finish using some of the white oak hardwood flooring. Audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility for the home, and solar panels are installed on the roof.

Aired: 01/24/24 | Expires: 02/08/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
