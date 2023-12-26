© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

This Old House

E10 | Lexington Modern | Seven Layer Floors

seasonNumberLabel 45 episodeNumberLabel 10 | 23m 42s

Mid-century modern details are taking shape on the exterior. On the interior, rigid foam is installed on the subfloor to meet strict energy codes. The homeowner goes shopping for door hardware with accessible considerations. A single tile prep and waterproofing system is used to create a watertight bathroom for zero threshold entry to the shower. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.

01/10/24 | 01/25/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel44 episodeNumberLabel8 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel44 episodeNumberLabel7 | 23:42
watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: seasonNumberLabel39 | 2:21
watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
watch 11:01
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Special: 11:01
watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Lexington Modern | Phased Out
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel9 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Lexington Modern | Drop in the Gutter
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel8 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Lexington Modern | Ramping Up
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel7 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Lexington Modern | Reworked and Rewired
Geothermal pipes are run, wood blocking is installed, and receptacle boxes are replaced.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel6 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Lexington Modern | Gone Geo
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel5 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel4 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel3 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel2 | 23:42
watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Lexington Modern | On a Mission
The crew is renovating a home to be accessible for a young boy with muscular dystrophy.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel45 episodeNumberLabel1 | 23:42
watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | First Period Gambrel | A Period Restoration
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
Episode: seasonNumberLabel44 episodeNumberLabel26 | 23:12