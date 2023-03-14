Amazonia: Burning Question

Extras
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
Wild dog Teardrop makes a full recovery from a gunshot wound with the support of her pack.
These conservationists are working to save endangered red wolves.
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?
A small-toothed dog dad teaches his pups how to hunt for termites.
In the highlands, the Ethiopian wolf’s staple diet is rodents.
How does a pack of African wild dogs make the decision that it is time to hunt?
African wild dogs proved to be one of the toughest species to film.
Meet the many species of canids, the family of wild dogs.
All
-
All
-
Nature Season 41
-
Nature Season 40
-
Nature Season 39
-
Nature Season 38
-
Nature Season 37
-
Nature Season 36
-
Nature Season 35
-
Nature Season 34
-
Nature Season 33
-
Nature Season 32
-
Nature Season 31
-
Nature Season 30
-
Nature Season 29
-
Nature Season 28
-
Nature Season 27
-
Nature Season 26
-
Nature Season 25
-
Nature Season 24
-
Nature Season 23
-
Nature Season 22
-
Nature Season 21
-
Nature Season 20
-
Nature Season 18
-
Nature Season 17
-
Nature Season 15
-
Nature Season 14
-
Nature Season 13
-
Nature Season 12
-
Nature Season 10
-
Nature Season 9
-
Nature Season 8
-
Nature Season 7
-
Nature Season 6
-
Nature Season 5
-
Nature Season 4
-
Nature Season 2
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?
Meet the many species of canids, the family of wild dogs.
Experience the soul of the ocean in a never-before-seen look at life underwater.
Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats: the ocelot.
Get an intimate look at what makes woodpeckers so special. Narrated by Paul Giamatti.
Journey from Canada’s Arctic to the boreal forest and discover how animals survive.
Follow the great wildebeest migration in East Africa, one of nature’s most amazing events.