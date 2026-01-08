Grasslands | Parenthood

Extras
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Cameraman and producer Filipe DeAndrade shares the challenges and triumphs behind “Jaguar Beach.”
Go behind the scenes with “Jaguar Beach” cameraman and producer Brian Moghari.
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
All
-
All
-
Nature Season 44
-
Nature Season 43
-
Nature Season 42
-
Nature Season 41
-
Nature Season 40
-
Nature Season 39
-
Nature Season 38
-
Nature Season 37
-
Nature Season 36
-
Nature Season 35
-
Nature Season 34
-
Nature Season 33
-
Nature Season 32
-
Nature Season 31
-
Nature Season 30
-
Nature Season 29
-
Nature Season 28
-
Nature Season 27
-
Nature Season 26
-
Nature Season 25
-
Nature Season 24
-
Nature Season 23
-
Nature Season 22
-
Nature Season 21
-
Nature Season 20
-
Nature Season 18
-
Nature Season 17
-
Nature Season 15
-
Nature Season 14
-
Nature Season 13
-
Nature Season 12
-
Nature Season 10
-
Nature Season 9
-
Nature Season 8
-
Nature Season 7
-
Nature Season 6
-
Nature Season 5
-
Nature Season 4
-
Nature Season 2
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
After drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
A severe drought in Katavi National Park tests the wildlife to their limits.
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.