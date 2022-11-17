Extras
Immerse yourself in Scotland with its magnificent 500-year-old Scots pine tree.
Adélie penguins have a bad habit of annoying their royal relatives.
Emperor penguin moms rely on sound to find their babies.
To feed her chick, this rockhopper penguin mom must risk her own life.
With a little encouragement from dad, this chick takes its first steps onto the ice alone.
Cinematographer Jeff Hogan takes you into his own backyard to meet his favorite creature.
Wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters sets out on a years-long mission to capture ocelots.
Filmmakers Ann Prum and Mark Carroll traveled to Poland to film an elusive woodpecker.
Mark Carroll takes us up in a crane to show how he captured acorn woodpeckers.