Nature

NATURE brings the beauty and wonder of the natural world into your home, becoming in the process the benchmark for natural history programs.

Preview of Soul of the Ocean
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Soul of the Ocean
Experience the soul of the ocean in a never-before-seen look at life underwater.
Preview: S41 E6 | 0:30
Capercaillies Battle for the Right to Mate
Watch 2:59
Nature
Capercaillies Battle for the Right to Mate
Capercaillies have an intimate relationship with the Scots Pine.
Clip: S41 E5 | 2:59
Dipper Chicks Escape Raging River
Watch 3:04
Nature
Dipper Chicks Escape Raging River
Dipper chicks are ready to fledge but a storm transforms the river into a raging torrent.
Clip: S41 E5 | 3:04
Preview of WILDHEART
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of WILDHEART
Immerse yourself in Scotland with its magnificent 500-year-old Scots pine tree.
Preview: S41 E5 | 0:29
Penguin Invasion!
Watch 2:06
Nature
Penguin Invasion!
Adélie penguins have a bad habit of annoying their royal relatives.
Clip: S34 E12 | 2:06
How Female Emperor Penguins Find Their Chicks
Watch 2:23
Nature
How Female Emperor Penguins Find Their Chicks
Emperor penguin moms rely on sound to find their babies.
Clip: S34 E12 | 2:23
Penguin Mom Risks Life to Feed Chick
Watch 2:48
Nature
Penguin Mom Risks Life to Feed Chick
To feed her chick, this rockhopper penguin mom must risk her own life.
Clip: S40 E8 | 2:48
Emperor Penguin Chick's First Solo Venture
Watch 2:36
Nature
Emperor Penguin Chick's First Solo Venture
With a little encouragement from dad, this chick takes its first steps onto the ice alone.
Clip: S40 E8 | 2:36
Busy Beavers | Backyard Nature
Watch 4:05
Nature
Busy Beavers | Backyard Nature
Cinematographer Jeff Hogan takes you into his own backyard to meet his favorite creature.
Clip: 4:05
Making of "American Ocelot"
Watch 5:39
Nature
Making of "American Ocelot"
Wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters sets out on a years-long mission to capture ocelots.
Clip: S41 E4 | 5:39
Filmmakers Travel to Poland to Capture "Coolest" Woodpeckers
Watch 2:15
Nature
Filmmakers Travel to Poland to Capture "Coolest" Woodpeckers
Filmmakers Ann Prum and Mark Carroll traveled to Poland to film an elusive woodpecker.
Clip: S41 E3 | 2:15
How Filmmakers Captured Acorn Woodpeckers
Watch 2:26
Nature
How Filmmakers Captured Acorn Woodpeckers
Mark Carroll takes us up in a crane to show how he captured acorn woodpeckers.
Clip: S41 E3 | 2:26