Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
The Endicotts reveal someone had a motive to kill Cecily.
Susan meets with Alan’s ex-partner and learns a shocking secret.
In London, Susan investigates what Alan Conway knew about the Frank Parris murder.
Susan checks into the Treherne’s hotel and meets Lisa, Cecily’s sister, and Aiden, Cecily’s husband.
Mark Gatiss, Daniel Mays, and more describe their Moonflower Murders characters.
Susan is tasked to find a missing woman whose disappearance is connected with an Alan Conway novel.
The cast and creators on how Magpie Murders ended, and what's ahead Moonflower Murders.
The cast and creator of Moonflower Murders introduce you to the clever, surprising show.
