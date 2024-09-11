© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Moonflower Murders

Episode 6

Season 2024 Episode 6 | 49m 10s

Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. With help from Pünd, Susan puts the pieces together to solve the cases of both Frank and Cecily. In the Conway novel, Pünd reveals the identities of the killers with a shocking twist.

Aired: 10/19/24 | Expires: 11/03/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
