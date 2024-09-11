Episodes
Susan is tasked to find a missing woman whose disappearance is connected with an Alan Conway novel.
Susan checks into the Treherne’s hotel and meets Lisa, Cecily’s sister, and Aiden, Cecily’s husband.
In London, Susan investigates what Alan Conway knew about the Frank Parris murder.
Extras
Mark Gatiss, Daniel Mays, and more describe their Moonflower Murders characters.
Susan checks into the Treherne’s hotel and meets Lisa, Cecily’s sister, and Aiden, Cecily’s husband.
The cast and creators on how Magpie Murders ended, and what's ahead Moonflower Murders.
The cast and creator of Moonflower Murders introduce you to the clever, surprising show.