Episodes
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Extras
The talented cast of Maigret introduce themselves and their characters.
The cast and crew share what audiences can look forward to in this fresh, modern adaptation.
Don't miss the all-new adaptation of Maigret on MASTERPIECE Mystery!
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.