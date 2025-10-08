© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Maigret

Episode 4: Maigret's Failure, Part 2

Season 1 Episode 4 | 52m 53s

As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a personal blow. With pressure mounting to solve the missing influencer's case, Maigret uncovers an unexpected side to Fumal, prompting him to reassess their shared history.

Aired: 10/25/25 | Expires: 11/09/25
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 52:45
Maigret
Episode 6: Maigret Comes Home, Part 2
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 5: Maigret Comes Home, Part 1
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 3: Maigret's Failure, Part 1
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 2: The Lazy Burglar, Part 2
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Episode 2 Preview
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Maigret
Preview
Benjamin Wainwright stars as Maigret in the contemporary adaptation of Georges Simenon's novels.
Preview: S1 | 1:00
Watch 2:00
Maigret
Inside Look
The cast and crew share what audiences can look forward to in this fresh, modern adaptation.
Clip: S1 | 2:00
Watch 52:14
Maigret
Episode 1: The Lazy Burglar, Part 1
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:14
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Teaser
Chief Inspector Maigret, at your service. Watch the all-new series on MASTERPIECE Mystery!
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Official Preview
Don't miss the all-new adaptation of Maigret on MASTERPIECE Mystery!
Preview: S1 | 0:30
