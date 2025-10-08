Episode 5: Maigret Comes Home, Part 1

Extras
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
The cast and crew share what audiences can look forward to in this fresh, modern adaptation.
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.
Don't miss the all-new adaptation of Maigret on MASTERPIECE Mystery!
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.