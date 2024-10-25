Kings George III & IV and the Napoleonic War

Extras
The Romanov family, Nicholas, Alexandra and their children, are brought to their prison.
Following the revolution, Nicholas II is forced to abdicate.
Lucy Worsley reveals how a spontaneous popular uprising swept the Russian Czar from power.
Lucy Worsley reveals how King George III was forced to relinquish power to his son.
In 1788, King George's mild spells of mental illness turned severe.
George, the Prince of Wales marries Maria Fitzherbert in a secret ceremony.
Lucy Worsley investigates the inside story of the English Reformation.
Halloween 1517, Martin Luther nailed a document on a church door. Or did he?
Uncover the myths and secrets that led the doomed Marie Antoinette to the guillotine.
See how Anne’s role in forging Great Britain was overshadowed by gossip of her love life.
Explore how Elizabeth I’s iconic warrior image shaped British national identity.