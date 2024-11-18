© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets

Queen Anne: The Mother of Great Britain

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 31s

Investigate why Queen Anne’s powerful role in the forging of Great Britain has often been forgotten. Lucy Worsley shares the inside story of the salacious gossip about Anne’s love life that helped destroy her image and legacy.

Aired: 06/27/20 | Expires: 01/26/25
Extras
Watch 1:58
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
The Execution of the Romanovs
The Romanov family, Nicholas, Alexandra and their children, are brought to their prison.
Clip: S1 E6 | 1:58
Watch 2:18
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
The Czar's Abdication
Following the revolution, Nicholas II is forced to abdicate.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:18
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Episode 6 Preview | The Romanovs & The Russian Revolution
Lucy Worsley reveals how a spontaneous popular uprising swept the Russian Czar from power.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 54:00
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
The Romanovs & The Russian Revolution
Lucy Worsley reveals how a spontaneous popular uprising swept the Russian Czar from power.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Kings George III & IV and the Napoleonic War
Lucy Worsley reveals how King George III was forced to relinquish power to his son.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:55
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Ep 5 Preview | Kings George III & IV and the Napoleonic War
Lucy Worsley reveals how King George III was forced to relinquish power to his son.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
The Madness of King George III
In 1788, King George's mild spells of mental illness turned severe.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:09
Watch 2:43
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
A Secret Royal Wedding
George, the Prince of Wales marries Maria Fitzherbert in a secret ceremony.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:43
Watch 54:20
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Henry VIII's Reformation
Lucy Worsley investigates the inside story of the English Reformation.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:20
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Episode 4 Preview | Henry VIII's Reformation
Lucy Worsley investigates the inside story of the English Reformation.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 54:00
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
The Romanovs & The Russian Revolution
Lucy Worsley reveals how a spontaneous popular uprising swept the Russian Czar from power.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Kings George III & IV and the Napoleonic War
Lucy Worsley reveals how King George III was forced to relinquish power to his son.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:55
Watch 54:20
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Henry VIII's Reformation
Lucy Worsley investigates the inside story of the English Reformation.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:20
Watch 54:35
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Marie Antoinette: The Doomed Queen
Uncover the myths and secrets that led the doomed Marie Antoinette to the guillotine.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:35
Watch 54:04
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Elizabeth I: The Warrior Queen
Explore how Elizabeth I’s iconic warrior image shaped British national identity.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:04