Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets

Elizabeth I: The Warrior Queen

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 04s

Join Lucy Worsley for an exploration of how Elizabeth I’s image as a warrior queen, created by a series of myths and secrets about her victory over the Spanish Armada, shaped British national identity for centuries.

Aired: 06/20/20 | Expires: 09/29/24
Extras
Watch 1:58
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
The Execution of the Romanovs
The Romanov family, Nicholas, Alexandra and their children, are brought to their prison.
Clip: S1 E6 | 1:58
Watch 2:18
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
The Czar's Abdication
Following the revolution, Nicholas II is forced to abdicate.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:18
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Episode 6 Preview | The Romanovs & The Russian Revolution
Lucy Worsley reveals how a spontaneous popular uprising swept the Russian Czar from power.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Ep 5 Preview | Kings George III & IV and the Napoleonic War
Lucy Worsley reveals how King George III was forced to relinquish power to his son.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
The Madness of King George III
In 1788, King George's mild spells of mental illness turned severe.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:09
Watch 2:43
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
A Secret Royal Wedding
George, the Prince of Wales marries Maria Fitzherbert in a secret ceremony.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:43
Watch 54:20
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Henry VIII's Reformation
Lucy Worsley investigates the inside story of the English Reformation.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:20
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
Episode 4 Preview | Henry VIII's Reformation
Lucy Worsley investigates the inside story of the English Reformation.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
