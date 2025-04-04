© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Lovejoy

The Colour of Mary

Season 4 Episode 5 | 51m 29s

Charlie Gimbert returns home from overseas, popping up again in a new and unlikely role as manager to Murray McNally.

Aired: 04/03/25
Watch 51:28
Lovejoy
The Judas Pair
Murder and theft lead Lovejoy into a deadly game with a mysterious collector.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:28
Watch 52:15
Lovejoy
The Axeman Cometh
Lovejoy is being relentlessly pursued by more than just the taxman.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:15
Watch 48:43
Lovejoy
The March of Time
Lovejoy acquires an antique clock without any works and discovers more than he expected.
Episode: S1 E8 | 48:43
Watch 52:40
Lovejoy
The Sting
Lovejoy decides that one double-cross deserves another.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:40
Watch 47:45
Lovejoy
Death and Venice, Part 2
Lovejoy risks his neck to discover the secret of the island across the lagoon.
Episode: S1 E10 | 47:45
Watch 48:51
Lovejoy
The Real Thing
Lovejoy decides to leave the district for a while after pulling one trick too many.
Episode: S1 E7 | 48:51
Watch 54:22
Lovejoy
Friends, Romans and Enemies
Death invariably yields up a fresh supply of objects to the antique trade.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:22
Watch 54:12
Lovejoy
The Firefly Cage
Lovejoy has a talent for guessing the value of antiques but often misses their danger.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:12
Watch 48:02
Lovejoy
Death and Venice, Part 1
Lovejoy is involved in a murder but could become part of even more.
Episode: S1 E9 | 48:02
Watch 51:08
Lovejoy
To Sleep No More
Lovejoy guesses the silver snuffbox is a fake. But is it the clue to more?
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:08
Watch 51:13
Lovejoy
Dainty Dish
The Lovejoy Antiques team is in Brighton, scouring the town for a really grand set of old china.
Episode: S4 E12 | 51:13
Watch 51:37
Lovejoy
They Call Me Midas
Jim Leonard resurfaces, wanting Lovejoy's help with a harmless little scam to catch a famous dealer.
Episode: S4 E10 | 51:37
