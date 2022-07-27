© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Lovejoy

Death and Venice, Part 2

Season 1 Episode 10 | 47m 45s

Determined to discover the secret of the island across the lagoon, Lovejoy risks his neck and finds the ancient city offers as many surprises as it has canals.

Aired: 10/26/22
Death and Venice, Part 2
Extras
The Judas Pair
Watch 51:28
Lovejoy
The Judas Pair
Murder and theft lead Lovejoy into a deadly game with a mysterious collector.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:28
The Axeman Cometh
Watch 52:15
Lovejoy
The Axeman Cometh
Lovejoy is being relentlessly pursued by more than just the taxman.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:15
The March of Time
Watch 48:43
Lovejoy
The March of Time
Lovejoy acquires an antique clock without any works and discovers more than he expected.
Episode: S1 E8 | 48:43
The Sting
Watch 52:40
Lovejoy
The Sting
Lovejoy decides that one double-cross deserves another.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:40
The Real Thing
Watch 48:51
Lovejoy
The Real Thing
Lovejoy decides to leave the district for a while after pulling one trick too many.
Episode: S1 E7 | 48:51
Friends, Romans and Enemies
Watch 54:22
Lovejoy
Friends, Romans and Enemies
Death invariably yields up a fresh supply of objects to the antique trade.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:22
The Firefly Cage
Watch 54:12
Lovejoy
The Firefly Cage
Lovejoy has a talent for guessing the value of antiques but often misses their danger.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:12
Death and Venice, Part 1
Watch 48:02
Lovejoy
Death and Venice, Part 1
Lovejoy is involved in a murder but could become part of even more.
Episode: S1 E9 | 48:02
To Sleep No More
Watch 51:08
Lovejoy
To Sleep No More
Lovejoy guesses the silver snuffbox is a fake. But is it the clue to more?
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:08
The Judas Pair
Watch 51:28
Lovejoy
The Judas Pair
Murder and theft lead Lovejoy into a deadly game with a mysterious collector.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:28
The Axeman Cometh
Watch 52:15
Lovejoy
The Axeman Cometh
Lovejoy is being relentlessly pursued by more than just the taxman.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:15
The March of Time
Watch 48:43
Lovejoy
The March of Time
Lovejoy acquires an antique clock without any works and discovers more than he expected.
Episode: S1 E8 | 48:43
The Sting
Watch 52:40
Lovejoy
The Sting
Lovejoy decides that one double-cross deserves another.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:40
The Real Thing
Watch 48:51
Lovejoy
The Real Thing
Lovejoy decides to leave the district for a while after pulling one trick too many.
Episode: S1 E7 | 48:51
Friends, Romans and Enemies
Watch 54:22
Lovejoy
Friends, Romans and Enemies
Death invariably yields up a fresh supply of objects to the antique trade.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:22
The Firefly Cage
Watch 54:12
Lovejoy
The Firefly Cage
Lovejoy has a talent for guessing the value of antiques but often misses their danger.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:12
Death and Venice, Part 1
Watch 48:02
Lovejoy
Death and Venice, Part 1
Lovejoy is involved in a murder but could become part of even more.
Episode: S1 E9 | 48:02
To Sleep No More
Watch 51:08
Lovejoy
To Sleep No More
Lovejoy guesses the silver snuffbox is a fake. But is it the clue to more?
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:08