Lovejoy

Friends, Romans and Enemies

Season 1 Episode 4 | 54m 22s

Junk or otherwise, death invariably yields up a fresh supply of objects to the antique trade. But old James Bexon saw everything in pairs, and Lovejoy's own life could be in danger.

Aired: 10/26/22
The Judas Pair
Watch 51:28
Lovejoy
The Judas Pair
Murder and theft lead Lovejoy into a deadly game with a mysterious collector.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:28
The Axeman Cometh
Watch 52:15
Lovejoy
The Axeman Cometh
Lovejoy is being relentlessly pursued by more than just the taxman.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:15
The March of Time
Watch 48:43
Lovejoy
The March of Time
Lovejoy acquires an antique clock without any works and discovers more than he expected.
Episode: S1 E8 | 48:43
The Sting
Watch 52:40
Lovejoy
The Sting
Lovejoy decides that one double-cross deserves another.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:40
Death and Venice, Part 2
Watch 47:45
Lovejoy
Death and Venice, Part 2
Lovejoy risks his neck to discover the secret of the island across the lagoon.
Episode: S1 E10 | 47:45
The Real Thing
Watch 48:51
Lovejoy
The Real Thing
Lovejoy decides to leave the district for a while after pulling one trick too many.
Episode: S1 E7 | 48:51
The Firefly Cage
Watch 54:12
Lovejoy
The Firefly Cage
Lovejoy has a talent for guessing the value of antiques but often misses their danger.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:12
Death and Venice, Part 1
Watch 48:02
Lovejoy
Death and Venice, Part 1
Lovejoy is involved in a murder but could become part of even more.
Episode: S1 E9 | 48:02
To Sleep No More
Watch 51:08
Lovejoy
To Sleep No More
Lovejoy guesses the silver snuffbox is a fake. But is it the clue to more?
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:08
