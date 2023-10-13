Episodes
In 1968 Bezhig Little Bird was taken from her family. Now she questions her adoptive life.
Extras
Go behind the scenes of Little Bird and the movement for Indigenous narrative sovereignty.
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
Determined to learn more about her pre-adoption life, Esther uproots her life.
Bezhig Little Bird longs for the family she lost and to fill in the missing pieces.
Cast and crew members discuss the Sixties Scoop and the true stories behind "Little Bird."