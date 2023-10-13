© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

In 1968, five-year-old Bezhig Little Bird was forcibly removed from Long Pine Reserve and adopted into a Jewish family in Montreal, and renamed Esther Rosenblum. Eighteen years later, she embarks on a journey to unravel her history. Through this epic journey of connection and self-discovery, Bezhig Little Bird begins to find her lost family and put the pieces of her fragmented past back together.

Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Episode 6 Preview | Bineshi Kwe
The Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Episode 5 Preview | I Want My Mom
When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anyone.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Episode 4 Preview | Burning Down the House
Esther returns to Montreal to confront her adoptive mother about her new revelations.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Episodes
Watch 44:07
Little Bird
Love is all Around
In 1968 Bezhig Little Bird was taken from her family. Now she questions her adoptive life.
Episode: S1 E1 | 44:07
Extras
Watch 1:28:05
Little Bird
Little Bird: Wanna Icipus Kupi (Coming Home)
Go behind the scenes of Little Bird and the movement for Indigenous narrative sovereignty.
Special: 1:28:05
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Trailer
Go behind the scenes of Little Bird and the movement for Indigenous narrative sovereignty.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Episode 3 Preview | The Land That Takes You
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Episode 2 Preview | So Put Together
Determined to learn more about her pre-adoption life, Esther uproots her life.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Preview
Bezhig Little Bird longs for the family she lost and to fill in the missing pieces.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 4:04
Little Bird
The Sixties Scoop and the True Stories Behind 'Little Bird'
Cast and crew members discuss the Sixties Scoop and the true stories behind "Little Bird."
Clip: S1 | 4:04