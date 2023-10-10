© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Little Bird

Love is all Around

Season 1 Episode 1 | 44m 07s

1968: On a summer day on the Long Pine Reserve in Saskatchewan, Bezhig Little Bird, her sister and brother are ripped away from their mother by police and child welfare agents to be put up for adoption. Now, 18 years later, Bezhig, who was renamed Esther Rosenblum by her adoptive family, is living as a Jewish woman in Montreal who doesn’t quite feel a sense of belonging in her comfortable life.

Aired: 10/11/23 | Expires: 10/26/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Episode 6 Preview | Bineshi Kwe
The Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Episode 5 Preview | I Want My Mom
When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anyone.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Episode 4 Preview | Burning Down the House
Esther returns to Montreal to confront her adoptive mother about her new revelations.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Episode 3 Preview | The Land That Takes You
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Episode 2 Preview | So Put Together
Determined to learn more about her pre-adoption life, Esther uproots her life.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Trailer
Go behind the scenes of Little Bird and the movement for Indigenous narrative sovereignty.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 1:28:05
Little Bird
Little Bird: Wanna Icipus Kupi (Coming Home)
Go behind the scenes of Little Bird and the movement for Indigenous narrative sovereignty.
Special: 1:28:05
Watch 4:04
Little Bird
The Sixties Scoop and the True Stories Behind 'Little Bird'
Cast and crew members discuss the Sixties Scoop and the true stories behind "Little Bird."
Clip: S1 | 4:04
Watch 0:30
Little Bird
Preview
Bezhig Little Bird longs for the family she lost and to fill in the missing pieces.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Little Bird
Bineshi Kwe
The Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life.
Episode: S1 E6
Little Bird
I Want My Mom
When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anyone.
Episode: S1 E5
Little Bird
Burning Down The House
Esther returns to Montreal to confront her adoptive mother about her new revelations.
Episode: S1 E4
Little Bird
The Land That Takes You
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
Episode: S1 E3
Watch 50:36
Little Bird
So Put Together
Determined to learn more about her pre-adoption life, Esther uproots her life.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:36