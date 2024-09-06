© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Weather-Related Closings and Delays
Lidia Celebrates America

Lidia Celebrates America: Home for the Holidays

Season 2015 Episode 1 | 55m 41s

For celebrity chef, Lidia Bastianich there is no place like home – especially at Christmas. In this intimate, special, Lidia celebrates her native Italian holiday traditions, along with the traditions of six celebrity guests. They share a deliciously diverse dinner, and tell personal stories of hardship and triumphs in America. The melting pot of flavors is all part of Christmas in New York.

Aired: 12/10/15 | Expires: 11/22/19
Funding for LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 3:40
Lidia Celebrates America
The Indigenous Cuisine of a James Beard Chef
Lidia meets James Beard winner Sean Sherman to sample the fare at his upscale restaurant, Owamni.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:40
Watch 5:25
Lidia Celebrates America
A Taste of Appalachia: Rabbit Food Reimagined
In Middletown, VA, Lidia teams up with chef Kari Rushing to elevate Appalachian cuisine's image.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 5:25
Watch 4:32
Lidia Celebrates America
Taste Testing with Crickets
Lidia visits the 3 Cricketeers' test kitchen to taste-test pasta made with cricket powder and pesto.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:32
Watch 55:45
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers
Lidia Bastianich meets changemakers intent on re-shaping the future of food in America.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:45
Watch 4:31
Lidia Celebrates America
The Power of Produce: A Recipe for Healthy Eating
Meet Nicole Steele, dedicated to providing healthy food access through free produce delivery
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:31
Watch 3:55
Lidia Celebrates America
A Feast for Change: The Celebration at Owamni
The Changemakers from Lidia’s special unite at Sean Sherman’s Owamni for a celebratory meal.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:55
Watch 2:34
Lidia Celebrates America
Sweet Harvest: Strawberry Ice-cream with Local Flavor
In Stockton, CA, Lidia makes homemade ice-cream with strawberries straight from the hothouse.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:34
Watch 1:02
Lidia Celebrates America
Preview
Lidia Bastianich meets changemakers intent on re-shaping the future of food in America.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 1:02
Watch 0:58
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America Preview
Chef Lidia Bastianich blends culture, cooking, and identity in towns and cities across America.
Preview: 0:58
Watch 9:24
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
Special: 9:24
All
  • All
  • Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers
  • Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
  • Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
  • Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans
  • Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast
  • Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes
  • Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes
  • Freedom and Independence & Life's Milestones
  • Weddings: Something Borrowed, Something New
  • Holiday Tables and Traditions
