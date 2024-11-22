© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers, follows Lidia across America as meeting chefs, farmers, and entrepreneurs hard at work trying to change, not only what’s available, but the way Americans think about food in the future. “It’s also critical to remember the energy and water it takes to grow, transport and package the foods we eat”, says Lidia, “We all have the ability to be Changemakers”.

Watch 4:31
Lidia Celebrates America
The Power of Produce: A Recipe for Healthy Eating
Meet Nicole Steele, dedicated to providing healthy food access through free produce delivery
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:31
Watch 3:55
Lidia Celebrates America
A Feast for Change: The Celebration at Owamni
The Changemakers from Lidia’s special unite at Sean Sherman’s Owamni for a celebratory meal.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:55
Watch 3:40
Lidia Celebrates America
The Indigenous Cuisine of a James Beard Chef
Lidia meets James Beard winner Sean Sherman to sample the fare at his upscale restaurant, Owamni.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:40
Funding for LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Episodes
Watch 55:45
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Overcoming The Odds
Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers
Lidia Bastianich meets changemakers intent on re-shaping the future of food in America.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:45
Extras
Watch 1:02
Lidia Celebrates America
Preview
Lidia Bastianich meets changemakers intent on re-shaping the future of food in America.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 1:02
Watch 5:25
Lidia Celebrates America
A Taste of Appalachia: Rabbit Food Reimagined
In Middletown, VA, Lidia teams up with chef Kari Rushing to elevate Appalachian cuisine's image.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 5:25
Watch 4:32
Lidia Celebrates America
Taste Testing with Crickets
Lidia visits the 3 Cricketeers' test kitchen to taste-test pasta made with cricket powder and pesto.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:32
Watch 2:34
Lidia Celebrates America
Sweet Harvest: Strawberry Ice-cream with Local Flavor
In Stockton, CA, Lidia makes homemade ice-cream with strawberries straight from the hothouse.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:34
Watch 2:53
Lidia Celebrates America
Home For the Holidays: Carlo Ponti
Lidia and Carlo Ponti Jr make pasta together, in honor of his mother Sophia Loren.
Clip: S2015 E1 | 2:53
Watch 1:36
Lidia Celebrates America
Home For the Holidays: Christopher Walken
Lidia and her long-time friend Christopher Walken prepare a scallop dish together.
Clip: S2015 E1 | 1:36
Watch 1:49
Lidia Celebrates America
Home For the Holidays: Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno shows Lidia one of her favorite childhood dishes from Puerto Rico.
Clip: S2015 E1 | 1:49
Watch 1:43
Lidia Celebrates America
Home For the Holidays: Marcus Samuelsson
Lidia's friend Marcus Samuelsson talks about what signifies Christmas for him.
Clip: S2015 E1 | 1:43
Watch 1:14
Lidia Celebrates America
Home for the Holidays - Preview
Lidia celebrates her own holiday traditions, and the traditions of six celebrity guests.
Preview: S2015 E1 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Lidia Celebrates America
Home for the Holidays - Short Preview
Lidia celebrates her own holiday traditions, and the traditions of six celebrity guests.
Preview: S2015 E1 | 0:30