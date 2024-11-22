Lidia Celebrates America

Episodes
Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Lidia Bastianich meets changemakers intent on re-shaping the future of food in America.
Extras
Lidia Bastianich meets changemakers intent on re-shaping the future of food in America.
In Middletown, VA, Lidia teams up with chef Kari Rushing to elevate Appalachian cuisine's image.
Lidia visits the 3 Cricketeers' test kitchen to taste-test pasta made with cricket powder and pesto.
In Stockton, CA, Lidia makes homemade ice-cream with strawberries straight from the hothouse.
Lidia and Carlo Ponti Jr make pasta together, in honor of his mother Sophia Loren.
Lidia and her long-time friend Christopher Walken prepare a scallop dish together.
Rita Moreno shows Lidia one of her favorite childhood dishes from Puerto Rico.
Lidia's friend Marcus Samuelsson talks about what signifies Christmas for him.
Lidia celebrates her own holiday traditions, and the traditions of six celebrity guests.
