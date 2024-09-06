Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes

Extras
Lidia meets James Beard winner Sean Sherman to sample the fare at his upscale restaurant, Owamni.
Lidia visits the 3 Cricketeers' test kitchen to taste-test pasta made with cricket powder and pesto.
In Middletown, VA, Lidia teams up with chef Kari Rushing to elevate Appalachian cuisine's image.
Lidia Bastianich meets changemakers intent on re-shaping the future of food in America.
The Changemakers from Lidia’s special unite at Sean Sherman’s Owamni for a celebratory meal.
Meet Nicole Steele, dedicated to providing healthy food access through free produce delivery
In Stockton, CA, Lidia makes homemade ice-cream with strawberries straight from the hothouse.
Chef Lidia Bastianich blends culture, cooking, and identity in towns and cities across America.
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast
Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes
Lidia Celebrates America: Home for the Holidays
Freedom and Independence & Life's Milestones
Weddings: Something Borrowed, Something New
Holiday Tables and Traditions
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.
Lidia Bastianich visits men and women on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join Lidia Bastianich, as she explores food artisans and artisanal crafts across the U.S.
In A Heartland Holiday Feast, Chef Lidia Bastianich explores small-town America.
Lidia Bastianich looks at veterans who find farming to be a path back to civilian life.
Lidia celebrates her native Italian holiday traditions, along with six celebrity guests.
Host Lidia Bastianich celebrates important milestones with a diverse group of Americans.
Lidia Bastianich celebrates freedom & independence with different cultures across America.