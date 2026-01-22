© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ideas

Rock salt shortage impacting Northeast Ohio

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 26m 46s

A snowstorm will impact the region over the weekend, bringing the potential for heavy snow. Temperatures will plunge well below freezing and stay there for the foreseeable future , while several Northeast Ohio cities are contending with a rock salt shortage complicating their snow and ice removal plans. The story begins our discussion of the week's news on Ideas.

Aired: 01/23/26
Extras
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Concern over possible ICE operations in Cleveland fuel social media
Social media locally has been full of unconfirmed speculation about ICE activities here in NE Ohio.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
2026 Ohio governor’s race snaps into focus
It's a midterm election year and the Ohio governor's seat is up for grabs as there is no incumbent.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Property owners put pressure on lawmakers to reform taxes in 2025
We’re looking back at the top stories from the Statehouse in 2025.
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland lakefront development moves forward without Browns stadium
Brecksville-based DeGeronimo Companies have been selected to help transform Cleveland's lakefront.
Episode: S2025 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Report questioned racial disparity in Cleveland driving stops, arrests
A recent report found Black drivers are disproportionately stopped by Cleveland police.
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Greater Cleveland RTA mulls service changes and other measures to save money
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is looking to cut more than $11 million.
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, including property tax measures
Ohio lawmakers put the pedal to the metal in Columbus this week, passing dozens of bills.
Episode: S2025 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Indictment of two Guardians pitchers puts focus on betting in sports
Two Cleveland Guardians pitchers have been indicted.
Episode: S2025 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland consolidation plan would close nearly 30 schools
Cleveland public school administrators proposed a major restructuring this week.
Episode: S2025 E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
SNAP benefits set to run out of funds
Food for Ohio's needy through the SNAP benefits are expected to run out Saturday, November 1st.
Episode: S2025 E42 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Ideas
  • Ideas Season 2025
  • Ideas Season 2024
  • Ideas Season 2023
  • Ideas Season 2022
  • Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
  • Ideas Season 2020
  • Ideas Season 2019
  • Ideas Season 2018
  • Ideas Season 2017
  • Ideas Season 2016
  • Ideas Season 2015
  • Ideas Season 2014
  • Ideas Season 2013
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Concern over possible ICE operations in Cleveland fuel social media
Social media locally has been full of unconfirmed speculation about ICE activities here in NE Ohio.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
2026 Ohio governor’s race snaps into focus
It's a midterm election year and the Ohio governor's seat is up for grabs as there is no incumbent.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Property owners put pressure on lawmakers to reform taxes in 2025
We’re looking back at the top stories from the Statehouse in 2025.
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Browns Brook Park stadium saga among top local stories of 2025
We look back at the local news stories of 2025, starting with the Browns plan to move to Brook Park.
Episode: S2025 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland lakefront development moves forward without Browns stadium
Brecksville-based DeGeronimo Companies have been selected to help transform Cleveland's lakefront.
Episode: S2025 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Report questioned racial disparity in Cleveland driving stops, arrests
A recent report found Black drivers are disproportionately stopped by Cleveland police.
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Greater Cleveland RTA mulls service changes and other measures to save money
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is looking to cut more than $11 million.
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, including property tax measures
Ohio lawmakers put the pedal to the metal in Columbus this week, passing dozens of bills.
Episode: S2025 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Indictment of two Guardians pitchers puts focus on betting in sports
Two Cleveland Guardians pitchers have been indicted.
Episode: S2025 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland consolidation plan would close nearly 30 schools
Cleveland public school administrators proposed a major restructuring this week.
Episode: S2025 E43 | 26:46