Concern over possible ICE operations in Cleveland fuel social media

Brecksville-based DeGeronimo Companies have been selected to help transform Cleveland's lakefront.
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is looking to cut more than $11 million.
Two Cleveland Guardians pitchers have been indicted.
Food for Ohio's needy through the SNAP benefits are expected to run out Saturday, November 1st.
The city of Cleveland dropped its opposition this week to the Browns' plan to move to Brook Park.
Gov. Mike DeWine, declaring a consumer product emergency, has ordered a temporary ban.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber this week formally requested proceedings begin.
The city and council clashed over the city's contention a council aide improperly downloaded records
Ohio lawmakers prepare to draw new congressional map but can they find bipartisan support?
The tragic death of a motorist, struck by a suspect fleeing deputies has raised questions.
We look back at the local news stories of 2025, starting with the Browns plan to move to Brook Park.
