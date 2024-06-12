© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Hope in the Water

The Fish In The Sea

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 54s

As our seas and sea life face existential threats on an unprecedented scale, new approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty. In this episode, journalist Baratunde Thurston travels to Puerto Rico to see a sustainable diamondback squid fishery born from the wreckage of 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

Aired: 06/18/24 | Expires: 12/18/24
Extras
Watch 54:49
Hope in the Water
Changing the Menu
Creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are rewriting menus worldwide.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:49
Watch 0:30
Hope in the Water
Episode 3 Preview
Creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are rewriting menus worldwide.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 5:16
Hope in the Water
Shailene Woodley Visits an Abalone Farm
Shailene discovers how abalone and purple sea urchin are being sustainably harvested.
Clip: S1 E3 | 5:16
Watch 54:54
Hope in the Water
Farming the Water
Explore the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:54
Watch 2:57
Hope in the Water
Understanding Vietnam’s Shrimp Industry
Discover the significance of Vietnam’s shrimp industry and how it's evolving today.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Hope in the Water
Episode 2 Preview
Explore the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 10:22
Hope in the Water
Martha Stewart Harvests Scallops
Martha Stewart joins Andrew Peters in Maine where he and his crew grow scallops.
Clip: S1 E2 | 10:22
Watch 1:29
Hope in the Water
Extended Preview
The story of people who are feeding our growing planet while working to save our oceans.
Preview: S1 | 1:29
Watch 0:30
Hope in the Water
Episode 1 Preview
New approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 8:38
Hope in the Water
Baratunde Thurston Goes Squid Fishing
Baratunde joins Rodolfo and Raimundo as they hunt for deepwater diamondback squid.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:38
