Hope in the Water

Episodes
New approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty.
Explore the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population.
Extras
Icelandic Chef Gísli Matthías Auðunsson makes use of an entire cod, creating two seafood dishes.
Restoring an ancient Hawaiian fishpond may be the key to feeding a community.
Martha Stewart harvests Maine scallops and turns them into delicious delicacies.
Chef Rhoda Magbitang takes a creative approach to cooking urchin and abalone.
Discover the significance of Vietnam’s shrimp industry and how it's evolving today.
Martha Stewart joins Andrew Peters in Maine where he and his crew grow scallops.
Baratunde joins Rodolfo and Raimundo as they hunt for deepwater diamondback squid.
How Puerto Rico’s Deepwater Squid Fishery got its start in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Explore the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population.
