© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From Emmy Award winning producer Andrew Zimmern, in collaboration with multi-award-winner and storytelling visionary David E. Kelley, Hope in the Water explores the groundbreaking work of dedicated fishers, aqua farmers, and scientists who are attempting what was once thought impossible: harvesting aquatic species to feed our growing planet while saving our oceans.

Watch 0:30
Hope in the Water
Episode 3 Preview
Creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are rewriting menus worldwide.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 5:16
Hope in the Water
Shailene Woodley Visits an Abalone Farm
Shailene discovers how abalone and purple sea urchin are being sustainably harvested.
Clip: S1 E3 | 5:16
Watch 54:49
Hope in the Water
Changing the Menu
Creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are rewriting menus worldwide.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:49
Episodes
Watch 54:54
Hope in the Water
The Fish In The Sea
New approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:54
Watch 54:54
Hope in the Water
Farming the Water
Explore the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:54
Extras
Watch 5:34
Hope in the Water
Using 100% Fish
Icelandic Chef Gísli Matthías Auðunsson makes use of an entire cod, creating two seafood dishes.
Special: 5:34
Watch 6:19
Hope in the Water
Cooking from the Fish Pond
Restoring an ancient Hawaiian fishpond may be the key to feeding a community.
Special: 6:19
Watch 7:47
Hope in the Water
Cooking Scallops
Martha Stewart harvests Maine scallops and turns them into delicious delicacies.
Special: 7:47
Watch 8:47
Hope in the Water
Cooking Urchin and Abalone
Chef Rhoda Magbitang takes a creative approach to cooking urchin and abalone.
Special: 8:47
Watch 2:57
Hope in the Water
Understanding Vietnam’s Shrimp Industry
Discover the significance of Vietnam’s shrimp industry and how it's evolving today.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:57
Watch 10:22
Hope in the Water
Martha Stewart Harvests Scallops
Martha Stewart joins Andrew Peters in Maine where he and his crew grow scallops.
Clip: S1 E2 | 10:22
Watch 8:38
Hope in the Water
Baratunde Thurston Goes Squid Fishing
Baratunde joins Rodolfo and Raimundo as they hunt for deepwater diamondback squid.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:38
Watch 7:23
Hope in the Water
Puerto Rico’s Resilience in the Wake of Hurricane Maria
How Puerto Rico’s Deepwater Squid Fishery got its start in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Clip: S1 E1 | 7:23
Watch 0:30
Hope in the Water
Episode 2 Preview
Explore the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Hope in the Water
Episode 1 Preview
New approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30