Hope in the Water

Farming the Water

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 54s

Farmed fish has a PR problem rooted in a legacy of pollution and environmental disaster. But innovative technologies and a reconsideration of ancient practices may hold the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population. In this episode, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart learns the ropes at a scallop farm off the coast of Maine.

Aired: 06/25/24 | Expires: 12/18/24
