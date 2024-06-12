Farming the Water

Extras
Creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are rewriting menus worldwide.
Shailene discovers how abalone and purple sea urchin are being sustainably harvested.
Discover the significance of Vietnam’s shrimp industry and how it's evolving today.
Explore the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population.
Martha Stewart joins Andrew Peters in Maine where he and his crew grow scallops.
New approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty.
The story of people who are feeding our growing planet while working to save our oceans.
Baratunde joins Rodolfo and Raimundo as they hunt for deepwater diamondback squid.
