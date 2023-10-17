Making Shakespeare: The First Folio

Extras
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari examine one of Shakespeare's First Folios.
In 1998 in Durham, England, a First Folio vanishes without a trace.
The cast of "Champion" perform an excerpt of "Seventeen Blows."
An opera based on the true story of boxer Emile Griffith.
In this dance show, three siblings call on fellow refugees to protest their situation.
A family celebrates the marriage of their brother, set to the music of Sting.
Experience Kate Prince’s dance and theater show set to the songs of Sting.
Sting discusses the core messages behind the dance program "Message in a Bottle."
The company of New York City Ballet perform "Square Dance."
The company of New York City Ballet perform "The Times Are Racing."
New York City Ballet presents an evening of works by George Balanchine and Justin Peck.
Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut.
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.