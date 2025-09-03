The Magic of Grace Bumbry

Extras
Quincy Jones, John Williams and Herbie Hancock record a rendition of "Peter Gunn."
Fleeing racial discrimination in the US, Bumbry took the opera stages of Europe by storm.
In this scene from the 1968 film, Grace Bumbry performs as Carmen.
David Lee Brewer, Beyoncé's former vocal instructor, on Beyoncé's love of Grace Bumbry.
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.
Salome (Elza van den Heever) and Herod (Gerhard Siegel) sing an excerpt from the opera.
From the Schönbrunn Palace Park, Piotr Beczała performs "Nessun Dorma."
The Vienna Boys Choir performs "The Elves Song" from "The Rhine Nixies."
The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic in Schönbrunn Palace Park.
Joshua Hopkins, Federica Lombardi, and Olga Kulchynska sing an excerpt from the Act II trio.
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
Lise Davidsen stars in the title role and Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Enjoy Tony winner David Henry Hwang’s Broadway comedy starring Daniel Dae Kim.
Experience this Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical from London's Donmar Warehouse.