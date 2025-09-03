© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Great Performances

The Magic of Grace Bumbry

Season 53 Episode 1

Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame. Spotlighting her historic performances, the film explores the racial barriers she overcame to triumph in her 1966 performance as "Carmen."

Aired: 10/02/25
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Quincy Jones & John Williams Record "Peter Gunn"
Quincy Jones, John Williams and Herbie Hancock record a rendition of "Peter Gunn."
Clip: S52 E4 | 2:44
Watch 3:20
Great Performances
Grace Bumbry's Journey to the Opera Stages of Europe
Fleeing racial discrimination in the US, Bumbry took the opera stages of Europe by storm.
Clip: S53 E1 | 3:20
Watch 3:47
Great Performances
Grace Bumbry's Best Friend Watches Her as Carmen
In this scene from the 1968 film, Grace Bumbry performs as Carmen.
Clip: S53 E1 | 3:47
Watch 2:15
Great Performances
Beyoncé's relationship to Grace Bumbry
David Lee Brewer, Beyoncé's former vocal instructor, on Beyoncé's love of Grace Bumbry.
Clip: S53 E1 | 2:15
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Great Performances at the Met: Salome" Preview
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.
Preview: S52 E24 | 0:30
Watch 1:10
Great Performances
Elza van den Heever and Gerhard Siegel in "Salome"
Salome (Elza van den Heever) and Herod (Gerhard Siegel) sing an excerpt from the opera.
Clip: S52 E24 | 1:10
Watch 2:23
Great Performances
Piotr Beczała performs "Nessun Dorma"
From the Schönbrunn Palace Park, Piotr Beczała performs "Nessun Dorma."
Clip: S52 E23 | 2:23
Watch 2:31
Great Performances
The Vienna Boys Choir perform "The Elves Song"
The Vienna Boys Choir performs "The Elves Song" from "The Rhine Nixies."
Clip: S52 E23 | 2:31
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2025" Preview
The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic in Schönbrunn Palace Park.
Preview: S52 E23 | 0:30
Watch 1:53
Great Performances
“Susanna, or via, sortite” from "Le Nozze di Figaro"
Joshua Hopkins, Federica Lombardi, and Olga Kulchynska sing an excerpt from the Act II trio.
Clip: S52 E22 | 1:53
