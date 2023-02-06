© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Great Performances

Remember This

Season 50 Episode 10

Experience Academy Award nominee David Strathairn as reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness, Jan Karski, in this one-man true story of moral courage and individual responsibility.

Aired: 03/12/23
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
The Invasion of Poland
Watch 2:54
Great Performances
The Invasion of Poland
Jan Karski (David Strathairn) reenacts the invasion of Poland.
Clip: S50 E10 | 2:54
Why Battle & Norman's Spirituals Concert Mattered to NYC
Watch 3:03
Great Performances
Why Battle & Norman's Spirituals Concert Mattered to NYC
Novelist and playwright Darryl Pinckney reflects on the concert's impact.
Clip: S50 E9 | 3:03
Composer Evelyn Simpson Curenton on "Spirituals in Concert"
Watch 2:05
Great Performances
Composer Evelyn Simpson Curenton on "Spirituals in Concert"
Composer Evelyn Simpson Curenton discusses how she composed "Spirituals in Concert."
Clip: S50 E9 | 2:05
Battle and Norman's Influence on Angel Blue
Watch 2:26
Great Performances
Battle and Norman's Influence on Angel Blue
Angel Blue talks about how the "Spirituals in Concert" influenced her love of opera.
Clip: S50 E9 | 2:26
The Magic of Spirituals Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
The Magic of Spirituals Preview
Glimpse behind the curtain at Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s famed concert.
Preview: S50 E9 | 0:30
Movies for Grownups Awards 2023 Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups Awards 2023 Preview
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Preview: S50 E8 | 0:30
Highlights from Movies for Grownups 2023
Watch 2:14
Great Performances
Highlights from Movies for Grownups 2023
Watch highlights from this year's awards.
Clip: S50 E8 | 2:14
Judd Hirsch Accepts Best Supporting Actor Award
Watch 2:47
Great Performances
Judd Hirsch Accepts Best Supporting Actor Award
Judd Hirsch wins the Movies for Grownups Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Clip: S50 E8 | 2:47
Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress
Watch 3:31
Great Performances
Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh wins the Movies for Grownups Award for Best Actress.
Clip: S50 E8 | 3:31
Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Career Achievement Award
Watch 1:36
Great Performances
Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Career Achievement Award
Watch Jamie Lee Curtis accept Movies for Grownups' Career Achievement Award.
Clip: S50 E8 | 1:36
  • All
  • Great Performances Season 50
  • Great Performances Season 49
  • Great Performances Season 48
  • Great Performances Season 47
  • Great Performances Season 46
  • Great Performances Season 45
  • Great Performances Season 44
  • Great Performances Season 43
  • Great Performances Season 42
  • Great Performances Season 41
  • Great Performances Season 40
  • Great Performances Season 39
  • Great Performances Season 38
  • Great Performances Season 37
  • Great Performances Season 36
  • Great Performances Season 35
The Magic of Spirituals
Watch 54:25
Great Performances
The Magic of Spirituals
Glimpse behind the curtain at Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s famed concert.
Episode: S50 E9 | 54:25
Movies for Grownups® Awards
Watch 1:52:55
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2023 with AARP The Magazine
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Episode: S50 E8 | 1:52:55
Everything Streaming Now
Watch 1:25:10
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2023
Celebrate the new year with this annual classical music celebration.
Episode: S50 E7 | 1:25:10
Everything Streaming Now
Watch 1:50:38
Great Performances
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show
Experience the world-renowned baritone perform with special guests including Cyndi Lauper.
Episode: S50 E6 | 1:50:38
Great Performances at the Met Season 16
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Hamlet
Experience this contemporary opera based on Shakespeare’s masterpiece.
Episode: S50 E4
NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall
Watch 1:22:25
Great Performances
NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall
Celebrate with a performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” led by Jaap van Zweden.
Episode: S50 E5 | 1:22:25
Great Performances at the Met: Lucia di Lammermoor Preview
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Lucia Di Lammermoor
Soprano Nadine Sierra returns to the stage in one of opera's most formidable roles.
Episode: S50 E3
Intimate Apparel
Watch 2:11:32
Great Performances
Intimate Apparel
Experience this powerful opera with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.
Episode: S50 E2 | 2:11:32
Black Lucy and The Bard
Watch 1:24:17
Great Performances
Black Lucy and The Bard
Explore Shakespeare’s love life in this ballet featuring music by Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S50 E1 | 1:24:17
Great Performances at the Met: Turandot Preview
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Turandot
Enjoy opera superstar Liudmyla Monastyrska in the title role of the legendary princess.
Episode: S49 E34