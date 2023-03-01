Now Hear This “Piazzolla’s History with Tango”

Extras
Watch Scott Yoo get a lesson in playing tango.
Watch host Scott Yoo play Julio de Caro's violín-corneta.
Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, and Joyce DiDonato perform the final trio from "The Hours."
Renée Fleming performs as Clarissa Vaughan in "The Hours."
Renée Fleming and Joyce DiDonato perform "How is it possible?" from "The Hours."
"Remembering Jan Karski" goes behind the scenes of the remarkable film, "Remember This."
David Strathairn as Jan Karski reenacts the invasion of Poland.
A politician in exile writes to Churchill and Roosevelt to intervene in the Holocaust.
Nadine Sierra stars as the opera’s heroine, the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta.
Renée Fleming makes her return to the Met in this new opera.
Experience David Strathairn as reluctant Holocaust witness, Jan Karski.
Glimpse behind the curtain at Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s famed concert.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Celebrate the new year with this annual classical music celebration.
Experience the world-renowned baritone perform with special guests including Cyndi Lauper.
Experience this contemporary opera based on Shakespeare’s masterpiece.
Celebrate with a performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” led by Jaap van Zweden.
Soprano Nadine Sierra returns to the stage in one of opera's most formidable roles.